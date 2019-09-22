The Hoosier Daily: September 22
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana has a chance to redirect its course against Michigan State
Coy Cronk’s injury stuns Indiana, inspires new motivation
Indiana takes steps toward establishing run, finding efficiency in offense
Instant Reaction: IU balances offense, Coy Cronk Injury, Takeaways scarce
Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's 38-3 victory over UConn
Quoted: Indiana players react to 38-3 victory over UConn
Tweets of the Day
Minor setback!! Proud of my teammates who played their hearts out thank you to Hoosier nation for the support— Coy Cronk (@CoyCronk) September 21, 2019
Game ball goes to @CoyCronk!! Leading our team with everything he has. pic.twitter.com/9bES6ympah— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) September 21, 2019
Fun Fact:— Martha the Mop Lady (@TheMopLady) September 21, 2019
Jeff Brohm @ Purdue
14 wins
48.2% win percentage
Salary: 5.35 million annually
Tom Allen @ Indiana
13 wins
46.4% win percentage
Salary: 1.8 million annually
Red IU flag flying after another #iufb win pic.twitter.com/3AxnH8uNKv— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 21, 2019
Nick Westbrook on Coy Cronk: “This season goes out to him now.” #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 21, 2019
Indiana WR Nick Westbrook said whole team gathering around LT Coy Cronk after injury was instinctive, "we saw the lineman go out there and we decided we all should go out." #iufb— KevinBrockwayCNHIIndiana (@KevinBrockwayG1) September 21, 2019
Allen says if Cronk is out for the season, Matthew Bedford won't redshirt. #iufb— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 21, 2019
Exactly where we needed to be at the end of non-conference portion of the schedule. Bring on the B1G. #iufb— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) September 21, 2019
Headlines
Coy Cronk injury a painful price in heavy IU win -- Indianapolis Star
IU football, Peyton Ramsey dice up UConn, blow out Huskies 38-3 -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana rebounds with 38-3 win over UConn -- Hoosier Sports Report
IU closes nonconference slate with 38-3 win over UConn, loses Coy Cronk -- The Hoosier Network
IU football wraps up nonconference play with dominant win -- Indiana Daily Student
Stevie Scott III, IU football rush attack find their footings in 38-3 win -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Peyton Hendershot has emerged as IU football’s top target -- Indiana Daily Student
----
