News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 02:58:28 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 22

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot leaped a defender during IU's 38-3 win against Connecticut on Saturday (USA Today Images)
Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot leaped a defender during IU's 38-3 win against Connecticut on Saturday (USA Today Images)

Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana has a chance to redirect its course against Michigan State

Coy Cronk’s injury stuns Indiana, inspires new motivation

Indiana takes steps toward establishing run, finding efficiency in offense

Instant Reaction: IU balances offense, Coy Cronk Injury, Takeaways scarce

Quoted: Tom Allen reacts to Indiana's 38-3 victory over UConn

Quoted: Indiana players react to 38-3 victory over UConn

Final: Indiana 38, UConn 3

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Coy Cronk injury a painful price in heavy IU win -- Indianapolis Star

IU football, Peyton Ramsey dice up UConn, blow out Huskies 38-3 -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana rebounds with 38-3 win over UConn -- Hoosier Sports Report

IU closes nonconference slate with 38-3 win over UConn, loses Coy Cronk -- The Hoosier Network

IU football wraps up nonconference play with dominant win -- Indiana Daily Student

Stevie Scott III, IU football rush attack find their footings in 38-3 win -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: Peyton Hendershot has emerged as IU football’s top target -- Indiana Daily Student

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}