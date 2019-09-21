Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was barred from throwing during pregame warmups for the second straight week. Expect junior Peyton Ramsey to get the call once again.

Indiana hosts the University of Connecticut for its final nonconference game of the season. Kickoff is at noon, ET.

15:00 1Q

UConn wins the toss and elected to defer its choice to the second half. Indiana will receiver the ball to start the game.

Peyton Ramsey starts the game at quarterback for the Hoosiers on the opening drive.

Two straight runs gives Indiana a first down to start the drive.

13:35 1Q



A quick pass from Ramsey to tight end Peyton Hendershot leads to a fumble recovered by the UConn defense. The Huskies take over in Hoosier territory at the 38 yard line.

11:28 1Q



Despite excellent field position, Uconn's drive stagnates and ends in a 41-yard field goal by Clayton Harris.

The Huskies lead the Hoosiers early in the game, 3-0.

7:12 1Q



Senior left tackle Coy Cronk is carted off the field with an apparent right leg injury. Caleb Jones comes over from the right side in his place while DaVondre Love is slotted at right tackle.

5:01 1Q

Whop Philyor catches a pass over the middle and turns upfield for a 12-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Ramsey. It's Philyor's first touchdown reception of the season.

Indiana takes the lead 7-3.

The Hoosiers are currently dominating the Huskies in total yards with 96 to the Huskies' 15.

15:00 2Q



At the end of the first quarter, Indiana has made its way into the red zone for the second time in three drives.

Stevie Scott has 10 carries in the first quarter after taking just six total against Ohio State last week.

13:35 2Q

Logan Justus sends the football through the uprights from 27 yards out. Indiana extends its lead to seven points and lead UConn 10-3.

5:44 2Q

A 50-yard field goal attempt from UConn's Clayton Harris is no good. Indiana holds on to its lead and will take over on downs from the 32 yard line.

1:42 2Q

Hendershot finds himself wide open over the middle on a four-yard reception from Ramsey, resulting in an Indiana touchdown.

The Hoosiers' lead continues to grow before the half, 17-3 is the score with under two minutes to play.

END OF THE FIRST HALF

Peyton Ramsey takes a knee with two seconds left and Indiana takes a 17-3 lead into the locker room for halftime.

Ramsey is completing just under 89 percent of his passes while seven different receivers have caught a pass on offense.

Indiana's defense has held UConn to 65 yards of offense in the first half.

15:00 3Q

UConn starts with the ball to begin the second half trailing by 14 points.

12:50 3Q

Indiana linebacker Cam Jones intercepts a short pass from UConn's Jack Zergiotis. Jones takes the ball back 44 yards for a touchdown, extending the Hoosiers' lead and pushes the score to 24-3.

The score was the first interception return for a touchdown since Jonathan Crawford took one back in 2018 against Florida International.

4:37 3Q

Ramsey find Nick Westbrook streaking across the field and he takes the pass into the end zone for a 16-yard score. Ramsey hit big plays to Philyor, Hendershot and Miles Marshall to set the Hoosiers up in the red zone leading to the score.

Ramsey now has as many touchdown passes as he does incompletions on the afternoon. Indiana leads UConn 31-3.

1:52 3Q

UConn's Dillon Harris sniffs out the Indiana screen pass and needed just one hand to reach up and intercept Ramsey's pass intended for Hendershot.

The Huskies start the drive inside of the Hoosiers' side of the field at the 48 yard line.

12:58 4Q

A pass breakup from Indiana's Taiwan Mullen on fourth down allows the Hoosiers to take over on downs at the 30 yard line.

UConn is now 3-13 on third down, but 1-2 on fourth down.

8:47 4Q

Stevie Scott takes the handoff from Ramsey off the left side and bounces toward the sideline untouched for a six-yard touchdown run.

Scott now has 21 carries and 97 yards, both season highs for an Indiana team that has struggled to get the run game going this year.

Indiana leads 38-3.

6:19 4Q

Both teams now have backup quarterback in the game as Indiana's Jack Tuttle takes the first snap of the series. The Hoosiers' starters appear to be finished in this one as the team leads UConn 38-3.

FINAL

With Tuttle under center, Indiana throws just one pass for five yards and elects to run the ball to run out the clock.

Indiana defeats UConn in its final nonconference game of the season 38-3.





Offensive Leaders:

Passing: Peyton Ramsey, 23-27, 247 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Rushing: Stevie Scott, 21 attempts, 97 yards and 1 touchdown.

Receiving: Whop Philyor, 4 catches, 47 yards and 1 touchdown.

10 different players caught a pass for the Hoosiers in this contest.



