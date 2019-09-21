The Hoosiers looked to rebound following a disastrous loss against Ohio State and came away with a win in their final nonconference game of the season.

Tom Allen emphasized running the football last week after the team's 51-10 loss against Ohio State last week. Indiana came into Memorial Stadium and ran sophomore running back Stevie Scott 21 times, allowing him to gain 97 yards rushing and one touchdown.

It was something we talked about even last week. If you run the ball and then you throw it on second down and you don't get what you want there, then you're looking at third and long," Allen said after the game. "But we're going to have to -- shoot, Michigan State's defense is -- their run defense is really, really good, and that's just kind of life in the Big Ten."

Indiana will travel to East Lansing next Saturday to kick off against Michigan State, its second Big Ten opponent of the season.







