After a dominating win over the University of Connecticut, Indiana finalized its nonconference schedule before hitting the road to take on Michigan State next week. We heard from wide receiver Nick Westbrook, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, linebacker Cam Jones, running back Stevie Scott and defensive end Michael Ziemba following the game.

Indiana wide receiver Nick Westbrook celebrates after a 16-yard touchdown reception against the University of Connecticut on Sept. 21. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Nick Westbrook

Fifth-year senior wide receiver garnered just three targets on the afternoon, but hauled in two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown against UConn. It was Westbrook's first touchdown since the season opener against Ball State. “We got a rhythm and that’s when we’re good," Westbrook said after the game. "When we have a rhythm we have an ebb and flow of how the game is going to go. We just felt like at any third down moment we were going to convert, and we didn’t really feel we were in too tough a situation at any point in the game.”

Peyton Ramsey

Redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr. was unable to play this week after once again being listed as a game-time decision. Ramsey led the Indiana passing attack by completing 23-27 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. “It’s always okay to be in second and six, second and five," Ramsey said after the game. "It’s a lot easier than being second and 10. Getting those little chunk plays, and we got a couple bigger ones, 8, 9, 10 yards. I think when you pop those smaller ones, the bigger ones come with it.” Ramsey completed passes to 10 different targets on the afternoon as the Hoosiers routed the Huskies in a 38-3 victory. “Obviously we know about Nick, D Hale, Whop," Ramsey said. "We know what those guys are about. But seeing Miles and David Ellis come along is really encouraging because those are explosive young guys who have the chance when the ball is in their hands.”

Cam Jones

Cam Jones made a huge play for the Indiana defense, coming down with an interception and proceeding to take it back into the end zone for a 44-yard touchdown. Jones had a chance at a second takeaway, but the ball fell to the turf. “Oh yeah, I’m upset. I should’ve brought that one in,” Jones said after the game.



Stevie Scott

Sophomore running back Stevie Scott had season high in carries (21) and yards (97) against UConn, and also made his way into the end zone on a six-yard score. Indiana emphasized running the ball more to create balance on offense, making throws easier for Ramsey or Penix.

“With more carries and as the game goes on, that’s just more rhythm for any running back," Scott said after the game. "Like, especially with quarterback, the more passes they throw, the more rhythm they get in.”



Michael Ziemba