After Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said he'd like to establish the run earlier in games and "live with" two- or three-yard gains the morph into five- or six-yard gains, the IU offense reflected that and found success against one of the weakest defenses in the country. As the focus begins to shift to whether that can be sustained against a Big Ten opponent, it's worth noting the change after a 38-3 win.

Indiana running back Stevie Scott reached season highs in both carries (21) and yards (97) in the Hoosiers' 38-3 win against Connecticut on Saturday. (USA Today Images)

Indiana’s final non-conference game was more than a chance to “beat up” – as safety Devon Matthews had hoped to do – on an opponent that is coming off of the worst defensive performance in FBS history. It was a chance to work toward a “style” or “niche,” in offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer’s terms, particularly on offense. The running game was an issue in the IU offense, even against Ball State and Eastern Illinois, but the roof on the concern was blown off by Ohio State in week three, when the Hoosiers recorded 42 yards rushing and handed the ball to Stevie Scott six times. The need to move toward a new identity on offense was forced onto the staff, and DeBoer was content in obliging. “Whether it’s in certain situations or is it that I need to establish it more and earlier,” DeBoer said Mondayabout the running game. “We just need to live with, every once in a while, getting two or three yards earlier in the game and let those plays get to six, seven and then 10 to 15 as the game goes along. I think that’s what good running teams do is they establish it and let it wear down their opponents.” Related: IU Searches For Answers In Running Game Before Big Ten Play That’s what the Indiana offense looked like against Connecticut on Saturday, as the Hoosier handed it off to Scott a season-high 21 times for a another season-high 97 yards and a touchdown late in the game. As a team, Indiana ran the ball 40 times and passed it 28 – a complete flip from the first two games against non-conference opponents. When asked if the higher volume allowed him to get into a rhythm, Scott, who had carried the ball just 37 times in three games, nodded vigorously. “With more carries, and as the game goes on, that’s just more rhythm for any running back,” he said. “Like especially with quarterback, the more passes they throw, the more rhythm they get in.”