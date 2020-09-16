TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 16th

The Hoosier Daily: September 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
WATCH: 2022 OL Landen Livingston early season highlights
Avery Brown using 'professional approach' during breakout summer
Announcement coming soon for Big Ten football?
Tweets of the Day
Notable #iubb targets in updated Rivals150 position rankings:— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 15, 2020
Hunter Sallis: No. 1 PG
Trey Kaufman: No. 7 PF
Bryce Hopkins: No. 9 SF
Mason Miller: No. 14 PF
Logan Duncomb: No. 15 C
Full list: https://t.co/wBNok1IUGl
Are you ready for some football?— Jim Coyle ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 15, 2020
I like the sound of this if it indeed comes to fruition. #iufb https://t.co/WVySryV5Ra
September 15, 2020
#iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/gGQV1Rs49p— iubase.com (@iubase17) September 15, 2020
No official word about a Big Ten restart has trickled down to Big Ten coaches. Many programs have been proceeding/planning the past few days for an Oct. 17 start, pending the upcoming vote/decision. There remains a lot of hope and optimism. But no official green light, yet.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 15, 2020
No indication there will be an official B1G announcement tonight. Put Nebraska president alongside the yacht guy in the Unreliable Newsbreak Dept. Expectation remains that there will be a fall season, but nothing yet formalized. Vigil reconvenes in the morning.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 15, 2020
Headlines
IU football coach Tom Allen on COVID pandemic: 'One big, fat, juicy, stressful situation'-- Indy Star
Indiana Wrestling Mourns The Loss of All-American Oliver G. Cellini-- IU Athletics
OPINION: It’s officially time to stop taking the Rockets seriously-- Indiana Daily Student
Shoutouts
Dont forget to check Query and Schultz on the ISC Sports Network. Their show airs on Wednesdays at 6:00pm. They will discuss about high school sports going on in the state of Indiana and more as well.
Dustin Dopirak co-hosts a new podcast called The 317 Podcast. This podcast will keep you up to date on everything sport wise going on in the state of Indiana.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.