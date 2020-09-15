Class of 2022 point guard Avery Brown has seen a breakout in his recruitment this summer despite a lack of visibility for most prospects around the country due to limited live events.

Indiana extended an offer in July and sits highly among the schools pushing for Brown. Not only does IU need point guards in the 2022 class but with IU assistant Mike Roberts' ties to the northeast, Brown is someone who remains high on Indiana's list as well.

Brown plays in the highly competitive New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) class 3A in Massachusetts, a league that saw Noah Vonleh and Jordan Geronimo among others play in before coming to Bloomington.

Ta'Quan Zimmerman has known Brown for most of his life but recently just started training the 6-foot-3 guard.

"I've known him since he was a kid," Zimmerman told TheHoosier.com. "Been working out and training him for about 2 to 3 years. The kid works his butt off."

Brown averaged just 6.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for Northfield Mount Hermon (MA) but his stats don't tell the entire story. Brown looks to do whatever he can to win, whether that is score, pass or defend. He had three games last season with double-digit assists and that included a 17-assist game with just two turnovers. He also had 12 games with 10+ points and 12 games with at least two steals.

"I can score at all three levels. I have a very strong midrange game and pull up. I can score at will but love to get my teammates involved and have a great IQ," Brown said. "I think I have one of the best passing ability in my class.

"I just want to win and will do anything possible to win. I will take on any challenge."