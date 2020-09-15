Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Class of 2022 offensive lineman Landen Livingston is emerging as a top prospect in the state of Indiana and for the Hoosiers.

The Leo (IN) standout has helped his team to a 3-1 start to the 2020 season. He currently holds offer from Purdue, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Arizona State in addition to Indiana.

The 6-foot-5, 270 pound lineman is currently rated as the No. 10 prospect in Indiana.

