While the Big Ten continues to await word on the future of a Big Ten football season this year, Brett McMurphy, of the Stadium, may have offered some insight Tuesday. In a tweet, McMurphy said Nebraska President Ted Carter told people at a news conference there will be an announcement tonight, not knowing he was on a 'hot mic'.

Nebraska President Ted Carter says this morning, not knowing he's on a hot mic, before a news conference: "We're getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight” via @KETZ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 15, 2020

The tweet from McMurphy is the latest twist in what has been an often-political drama surrounding a return to football, as President Donald Trump and lawmakers from the midwest have weighed in. Several published media reports stated the Big Ten would revote on a return to playing as earlier as last weekend, but that vote has not taken place.