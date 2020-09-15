Jordan Howard enters his first season with the Miami Dolphins.

Catch up and see how some of these former Indiana Hoosiers fared in Week 1 of NFL action:

Tevin Coleman (San Francisco 49ers)

Photo Courtesy: San Francisco Chronicle

Coleman rushed four times for 18 yards, and caught one pass for six yards on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers lost to the Cardinals, 24-20. Coleman is in his second season with San Francisco, and sixth season overall.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Photo Courtesy: The Phinsider (Photo Courtesy: The Phinsider)

Howard rushed eight times for seven yards, and scored the Dolphins’ only touchdown on Sunday afternoon, in a 14-11 loss to the Patriots. Howard did appear to injure his hamstring against New England, but was able to return to the game. Howard is in his first season with Miami, and his fifth season overall.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Photo Courtesy: Carolina Panthers

Thomas caught his only two targets for 16 yards on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers lost to the Raiders, 34-30. Thomas is in his third season with Carolina, and his third season overall.

Nick Westbrook (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Westbrook is currently listed as a backup wide receiver for Tennessee, behind A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, and Adam Humphries. The Titans defeated the Broncos, 16-13 on Monday night. Westbrook is in his first season with Tennessee, and first season overall.

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: NBC Philadelphia

Sudfeld is currently listed as the backup quarterback for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz. The Eagles lost to Washington, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon. Sudfeld is in his fourth season with the Eagles, and his fifth season overall.

Roger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Broncos, 16-14, on Monday night. Saffold III is in his second season with Tennessee, and his eleventh season overall.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Photo Courtesy: Washington Football Wire

Martin is currently listed as the starting left guard for Washington. The Football Team beat the Eagles, 27-17, on Sunday afternoon. Martin is in his second season with Washington, and his second season overall.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Photo Courtesy: Los Angeles Chargers

Feeney is currently listed as the starting left guard for Los Angeles, as well as the backup center to Mike Pouncey. The Chargers defeated the Bengals, 16-13, on Sunday afternoon. Feeney is in his fourth season with Los Angeles, and his fourth season overall.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Photo Courtesy: Chicago Bears

Spriggs is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for the Bears. The Bears defeated the Lions, 27-23, on Sunday. Spriggs is in his first season with Chicago, and his fifth season overall.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Photo Courtesy: Dallas Cowboys