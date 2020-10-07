TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 7th

The Hoosier Daily: October 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Earlier this offseason #iubb head coach Archie Miller said Trayce Jackson-Davis needed to play at an 'All-American' level this season. The preseason expectations are mutual among many national analysts.— Alec Lasley (@allasley) October 6, 2020
Jackson-Davis listed at No. 9 here. https://t.co/SZW3u2e9Jd
A leader of men. 🏈#NationalCoachesDay pic.twitter.com/Djbts5ubPc— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 6, 2020
Shout out to our coaching staff on #NationalCoachesDay! pic.twitter.com/YwG8pgb8Qh— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 6, 2020
Timmy Herrin with the invite to the 2020 @Indians Fall Instructional League. #iubase | @ProBallHoosiershttps://t.co/v0ksPDlcQr— iubase.com (@iubase17) October 6, 2020
FB/RHCB combo @ColopyMorgan ya babe pic.twitter.com/ZJoYuvYeoV— Jeff Mercer (@JeffMercer54) October 6, 2020
The Week 8 Associated Press high school football poll. https://t.co/VNpDcMvMwM pic.twitter.com/IvDHQrzy5z— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) October 6, 2020
Headlines
Carmel grad Ty Wise has 'hit ground running,' provides IU football flexibility at LB-- Indy Star
JAMES COMMITTED TO RUNNING THE ROCK FOR IU-- Hoosier Sports Report
IDS football reporters predict Hoosiers' 2020 season during roundtable-- Indiana Daily Student
DIPRIMIO NOTEBOOK: Freshman Javon Swinton Catching a Lot of Passes (And Eyes)-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Preseason Camp – Oct. 6-- IU Athletics
