TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 7th

{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 7th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Big Ten Blitz: The week that was in the Big Ten

Highlights: IU begins padded practice

WATCH: Tom Allen talks weekend scrimmage, opening of padded practice

2020-21 Player Preview: Rob Phinisee

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 4 Around the NFL

Sampson James 'all in' for Hoosiers ahead of year two

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Carmel grad Ty Wise has 'hit ground running,' provides IU football flexibility at LB-- Indy Star

JAMES COMMITTED TO RUNNING THE ROCK FOR IU-- Hoosier Sports Report

IDS football reporters predict Hoosiers' 2020 season during roundtable-- Indiana Daily Student

DIPRIMIO NOTEBOOK: Freshman Javon Swinton Catching a Lot of Passes (And Eyes)-- IU Athletics

Quoted: Preseason Camp – Oct. 6-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

