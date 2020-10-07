TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 7th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Earlier this offseason #iubb head coach Archie Miller said Trayce Jackson-Davis needed to play at an 'All-American' level this season. The preseason expectations are mutual among many national analysts. Jackson-Davis listed at No. 9 here. https://t.co/SZW3u2e9Jd

Shout out to our coaching staff on #NationalCoachesDay ! pic.twitter.com/YwG8pgb8Qh

Timmy Herrin with the invite to the 2020 @Indians Fall Instructional League. #iubase | @ProBallHoosiers https://t.co/v0ksPDlcQr

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor joins the show. Starting October 19th, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@chronichoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep from The Indy Star on Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.