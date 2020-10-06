The clock continues to wind down towards the Big Ten season opening weekend of Oct. 24 and things are starting to heat up. From injuries to players opting back in to coaching staffs taking pay cuts, here is a look at the week that was in the Big Ten.

Marcelino Ball will miss the entire 2020 season with a torn ACL. (IU athletics)

Injuries already hitting programs

Teams around the Big Ten put the pads on last week and began ramping up to the season opening week of Oct. 24. However, for some, the ramping up has been rough as injuries are already starting to rare their ugly head. For Indiana, Marcelino Ball was lost for the season after tearing his ACL in a non-contact drill. The loss is a huge one for the Hoosiers, as he was the leader on the defensive side. In addition, Indiana has lost Raheem Layne, who is expected to miss an 'extended time' due to an injury that he has since had a procedure on. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack told members of the media last week they expect Layne to miss the first half of the season. That is not the news Indiana wanted, as Layne played in 13 games last season, including five starts. He totaled 30 tackles (28 solo), two tackles for loss and three pass breakups. The biggest offensive injury came from Wisconsin, as quarterback Jack Coan has been lost for a period of time after injuring his foot during practice. The senior threw for 2,727 yards last year (third most in a UW single season), and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions and ran for four touchdowns.

Rashod Bateman is back for Minnesota and is one of the top players in the entire country. (AP)

Star players returning to various programs

Several players returned crucial players with open arms last week, as Ohio State and Minnesota saw big time players opt back in and get cleared to rejoin their respective teams. For the Buckeyes, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis are back. Wade combined for 57 tackles, 14 pass deflections and four interceptions over the last two seasons. Davis has 16 career starts, including all 14 games last year. The two are considered first round picks. At Minnesota, Rashod Bateman is back for the Golden Gophers. And Michigan tackle Jalen Mayfield is now back on the field after opting out and declaring for the draft. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show Monday that Mayfield was granted a waiver and will indeed be available for the Wolverines this fall. "In the case of Jalen Mayfield, he did submit a waiver to be able to come back and play, and that waiver has been granted,” Harbaugh said per Rivals.com. “I think there's a few stipulations that he has to do, but that waiver has been granted that he can return.” According to published reports, cornerback Ambry Thomas and wide receiver Nico Collins have not submitted paperwork to return to Michigan.

Pay cuts felt across the conference