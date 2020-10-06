Sampson James 'all in' for Hoosiers ahead of year two
A mistake.
That is how Indiana University running back Sampson James summed up his decision earlier this year to enter his name into the transfer portal.
Speaking with members of the media Tuesday, Oct. 6, James said it was his teammates that factored into his decision to return to Indiana after making a “mistake.”
“It feels good," James said. "Throughout that time (offseason), we weren’t around our teammates for a long period of time. We are excited to be back around each other. I am excited everyone is back."
And, that includes him.
James said there was no conversation he had with anyone, but rather soul searching that brought him back to Bloomington.
“I feel like my teammates and just being around them. I talked to my family, everybody, and this is where I want to be," James added. "That was definitely a mistake, but I am all in for the Hoosiers. I feel the most love here and all I can say about that situation is it was a mistake for sure, and I am happy to be here."
James, a native of Avon, entered Indiana a four star recruit and the nation’s 10th ranked running back after flipping from Ohio State to the Hoosiers. During his time, he became close with former strength coach David Ballou, who trained him at Avon and left for Alabama.
Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart said the coaching staff is “real happy” James decided to stay, and said he understands the relationship James had with Ballou.
“When you’re close to people for a long time and something happens, sometimes you make irrational decisions. He wanted to be here, and he’s a great kid, and he’s all in. He’s been busting his tail to get ready,” Hart said, who added his relationship with James is fine.
“It was a one-day, 24-hour decision. There was no situation in my mind," Hart added. "Two years ago, you wouldn’t know a kid was thinking that. Now, you click a button and the whole world knows. There was nothing bad about it. With social media, it’s a big deal. He’s not the first kid to ever feel this way in college football.”
With the “mistake” behind him, James is looking to build on two opportunities he had last season. Against Purdue, he rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown to help secure the Old Oaken Bucket returned to Bloomington. In the Gator Bowl against Tennessee, he got the start. For the season, he rushed for 275 yards on 81 touches.
“Having the opportunity to start two games, I feel like I’ve seen things faster and quicker," James added. "I’ve adjusted to the game, and it’s pushed me to work even harder. Those two opportunities pushed me and were on my mind this whole offseason."
“Sampson has not played a lot of football. He doesn’t have a lot of carries, but he is improving every day,” Hart said.
As for his role this season, James said he sees himself running the ball a lot.
“I feel like we are very talented. I love the room Coach Hart has brought in, and I feel like we are all very close. I feel like it will be a great year running the ball,” James said.
And, he is serving as a mentor guys like Charlie Spegal and other newcomers.
“I am trying to encourage the guys. I know how I was when I first came in for that situation. Anything I can help them with I will. I’m constantly watching them in practice just to help them with whatever they need," James explained. "As a running back, you have to do more than just run the ball, and at the college level, it really shows. I’m just here so I can help and it helps me as well because we are coaching each other up."
