Sampson James excited to be back with Indiana following hectic offseason. (USA Today Sports Images)

A mistake. That is how Indiana University running back Sampson James summed up his decision earlier this year to enter his name into the transfer portal. Speaking with members of the media Tuesday, Oct. 6, James said it was his teammates that factored into his decision to return to Indiana after making a “mistake.” “It feels good," James said. "Throughout that time (offseason), we weren’t around our teammates for a long period of time. We are excited to be back around each other. I am excited everyone is back." And, that includes him. James said there was no conversation he had with anyone, but rather soul searching that brought him back to Bloomington. “I feel like my teammates and just being around them. I talked to my family, everybody, and this is where I want to be," James added. "That was definitely a mistake, but I am all in for the Hoosiers. I feel the most love here and all I can say about that situation is it was a mistake for sure, and I am happy to be here."

Mike Hart is ready for James to improve on a successful end to the 2019 season.

James, a native of Avon, entered Indiana a four star recruit and the nation’s 10th ranked running back after flipping from Ohio State to the Hoosiers. During his time, he became close with former strength coach David Ballou, who trained him at Avon and left for Alabama. Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart said the coaching staff is “real happy” James decided to stay, and said he understands the relationship James had with Ballou. “When you’re close to people for a long time and something happens, sometimes you make irrational decisions. He wanted to be here, and he’s a great kid, and he’s all in. He’s been busting his tail to get ready,” Hart said, who added his relationship with James is fine. “It was a one-day, 24-hour decision. There was no situation in my mind," Hart added. "Two years ago, you wouldn’t know a kid was thinking that. Now, you click a button and the whole world knows. There was nothing bad about it. With social media, it’s a big deal. He’s not the first kid to ever feel this way in college football.”