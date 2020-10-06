TheHoosier - Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 4 Around the NFL

Ian Thomas caught his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. (Carolina Panthers/panthers.com)

Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 4 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Photo Courtesy: NBC Philadelphia

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. The Eagles defeated the 49ers, 25-20, on Sunday night.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Photo Courtesy: The Phinsider

Howard carried the ball two times for a dismal two yards on Sunday afternoon against Seattle, and caught one pass for a loss of three yards. Howard’s touchdown scoring streak ended at three games. The Dolphins fell to the Seahawks, 31-23.

Nick Westbrook (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

This week, the Tennessee Titans had their game postponed against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Titans’ organization. Tennessee will look to resume its season this Sunday against Buffalo, kicking off at 1 PM ET.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Photo Courtesy: Carolina Panthers

Thomas caught two passes for just five total yards against Arizona, but one of those receptions was a touchdown. It was Thomas’ first touchdown catch of the season, and the fourth of his career to this point. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals, 31-21, on Sunday afternoon.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Photo Courtesy: Chicago Bears

Spriggs is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for Chicago. The Bears lost to the Colts on Sunday afternoon, 19-11.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Photo Courtesy: Washington Football Wire

Martin is currently listed as the starting left guard for Washington. He played in all 71 snaps on offense for Washington on Sunday afternoon. Washington lost to the Ravens, 31-17.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Photo Courtesy: Los Angeles Chargers

Feeney appeared healthy and back to form for Los Angeles against Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, playing in all 53 snaps on offense for the Chargers. However, he did allow a team-high three pressures on the quarterback. The Chargers fell to the Buccaneers, 38-31.

Roger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Tennessee Titans

Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. This week, the Tennessee Titans had their game postponed against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Titans’ organization. Tennessee will look to resume its season this Sunday against Buffalo, kicking off at 1 PM ET.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Photo Courtesy: Dallas Cowboys