 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 27th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 27th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared

Jamar Johnson named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Early Look: Getting to know Rutgers

Monday Mailbag: 2021 recruiting class, 2022 PG's, IU's season outlook

WATCH: Indiana coaching staff talks Penn State win, previews Rutgers

In Their Words: Recruits react to Indiana's win over No. 8 Penn State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

After big win, Hoosiers willing to accept responsibility for mistakes, too-- Indy Star

IU’S JOHNSON A CO-BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK-- Hoosier Sports Report

Ranking the performances of IU defenders on the most important TD ever allowed-- Crimson Quarry

Despite victory, IU football looks to correct offensive woes-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week-- IU Athletics

Media Monday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}