TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 27th

The Hoosier Daily: October 27th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Monday Morning Wrap-up: A look back at how IU's homegrown talent fared
Jamar Johnson named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week
Early Look: Getting to know Rutgers
Monday Mailbag: 2021 recruiting class, 2022 PG's, IU's season outlook
WATCH: Indiana coaching staff talks Penn State win, previews Rutgers
In Their Words: Recruits react to Indiana's win over No. 8 Penn State
Tweets of the Day
Indiana been named the FWAA National Team of the Week after a 36-35 win over No. 8 Penn State.— Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) October 26, 2020
.@IndianaFootball head coach @CoachAllenIU told his team let’s go win it, called “Railroad” — and then shocked the world.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 26, 2020
Intense moment by moment decision-making, fueled by unwavering belief.https://t.co/sqtzuThXau pic.twitter.com/uWi4WozGSB
🤯 NEVER. DAUNTED. pic.twitter.com/MSv5UmYFDS— Indiana Hoosiers (@IUHoosiers) October 26, 2020
🎉 Happy birthday Hoosiers! pic.twitter.com/uX5OkPktkU— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 26, 2020
Cream. Crimson. Camo.#IUFB | @adidasFballUS— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2020
Blessed and honored to have received an offer from Indiana University!!⚪️🔴@MokanBasketball @CCPBasketball @JonnyJordanSr pic.twitter.com/hCR62ckz3t— Tarris Reed Jr. (@TarrisReedJr) October 27, 2020
It doesn't get much more unbelievable than this.— Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (@CFAPeachBowl) October 26, 2020
Cast your vote for this week's most 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 😏
A. @themikepenix (@IndianaFootball)
B. @themikepenix (@IndianaFootball)
C. @themikepenix (@IndianaFootball)
D. @themikepenix (@IndianaFootball) pic.twitter.com/ThTwiIii2h
Headlines
After big win, Hoosiers willing to accept responsibility for mistakes, too-- Indy Star
IU’S JOHNSON A CO-BIG TEN DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK-- Hoosier Sports Report
Ranking the performances of IU defenders on the most important TD ever allowed-- Crimson Quarry
Despite victory, IU football looks to correct offensive woes-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Named Reveal Suits National Team of the Week-- IU Athletics
Media Monday: Rutgers-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
