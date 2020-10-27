TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 27th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana been named the FWAA National Team of the Week after a 36-35 win over No. 8 Penn State.

. @IndianaFootball head coach @CoachAllenIU told his team let’s go win it, called “Railroad” — and then shocked the world. Intense moment by moment decision-making, fueled by unwavering belief. https://t.co/sqtzuThXau pic.twitter.com/uWi4WozGSB

Blessed and honored to have received an offer from Indiana University!!⚪️🔴 @MokanBasketball @CCPBasketball @JonnyJordanSr pic.twitter.com/hCR62ckz3t

It doesn't get much more unbelievable than this. Cast your vote for this week's most 𝗨𝗻𝗯𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 😏 A. @themikepenix ( @IndianaFootball ) B. @themikepenix ( @IndianaFootball ) C. @themikepenix ( @IndianaFootball ) D. @themikepenix ( @IndianaFootball ) pic.twitter.com/ThTwiIii2h

Ranking the performances of IU defenders on the most important TD ever allowed-- Crimson Quarry

After big win, Hoosiers willing to accept responsibility for mistakes, too-- Indy Star

