WATCH: Indiana coaching staff talks Penn State win, previews Rutgers
Tom Allen and both of Indiana's coordinators, Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack, talk their reactions to the Penn State win and preview Rutgers.
Above are the full Q&A session's for all three.
(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)
