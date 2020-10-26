Following Indiana's big win over No. 8 Penn State, IU defensive back Jamar Johnson was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. In Saturday's game, Johnson had 10 tackles, an interception and forced fumble. His interception was his third in as many games. Indiana's last Defensive Player of the Week was Marcus Oliver (Oct. 31, 2016). Below is the full release from IU. ---

Jamar Johnson was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week. (IU Athletics)