 In Their Words: Recruits react to Indiana's win over No. 8 Penn State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-26 17:23:51 -0500') }} football Edit

In Their Words: Recruits react to Indiana's win over No. 8 Penn State

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

The national media was not the only ones excited about and impressed with the Indiana football team and head coach Tom Allen after Saturday's 36-35 overtime win over 8th ranked Penn State.

Plenty of potential future Indiana recruits were also impressed, as TheHoosier.com heard from IU targets.

Here is what they had to say.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}