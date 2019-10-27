News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 27

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana battled lore in Lincoln and left with a foundation for its own

Lehman: How high will Indiana go?

Fezler: Ramsey has best game of his career at an opportune time

Instant Reaction: Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Final: Indiana 38, Nebraska 31

Watch: Tom Allen, players react to win at Nebraska

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

A breakthrough win? Sure feels like it. 'Did you see what we’re doing at Indiana?’ -- Indianapolis Star

Fred Glass vindicated in Tom Allen decision: IU 'program is going in the right direction' -- Indianapolis Star

IU's win over Nebraska gets Hoosiers bowl eligible. It also earns coaches nice bonuses -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana looks beyond bowl eligibility -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hoosiers clinch bowl in 38-31 win at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report

ScoopTalk: Victory in Lincoln -- Hoosier Sports Report

Report Card: Hoosiers Turning Into Road Warriors -- Hoosier Maven

Column: A Different Brand of Indiana Football -- The Hoosier Network

IU defense overcomes mixed start in win at Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: When Tom Allen Envisioned A Culture Change, This is What He Saw -- Hoosier Maven

