🎶 Fight for the cream & crimson. pic.twitter.com/o0GV50yoVh

6-2 🎳 @CoachAllenIU was emotional after @IndianaFootball clinched a bowl berth today at Nebraska. "Everybody told us we couldn't do it, that's why this is emotional." pic.twitter.com/QBHyr31qbf

Tom Allen was fairly emotional after tonight's win against Nebraska. Urged fans to get to Memorial Stadium for next week's game against Northwestern. #iufb pic.twitter.com/x4nG1C74T9

If you aren't feeling like @CoachAllenIU right now then you aren't a true Hoosier. UPSET VIBES. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/FhGdoYj0ve

A breakthrough win? Sure feels like it. 'Did you see what we’re doing at Indiana?’ -- Indianapolis Star

Fred Glass vindicated in Tom Allen decision: IU 'program is going in the right direction' -- Indianapolis Star

IU's win over Nebraska gets Hoosiers bowl eligible. It also earns coaches nice bonuses -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana looks beyond bowl eligibility -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Hoosiers clinch bowl in 38-31 win at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report

ScoopTalk: Victory in Lincoln -- Hoosier Sports Report

Report Card: Hoosiers Turning Into Road Warriors -- Hoosier Maven

Column: A Different Brand of Indiana Football -- The Hoosier Network

IU defense overcomes mixed start in win at Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student

My Two Cents: When Tom Allen Envisioned A Culture Change, This is What He Saw -- Hoosier Maven