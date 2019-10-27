The Hoosier Daily: October 27
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Indiana battled lore in Lincoln and left with a foundation for its own
Lehman: How high will Indiana go?
Fezler: Ramsey has best game of his career at an opportune time
Instant Reaction: Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Final: Indiana 38, Nebraska 31
Tweets of the Day
🎶 Fight for the cream & crimson. pic.twitter.com/o0GV50yoVh— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 27, 2019
6-2— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2019
🎳@CoachAllenIU was emotional after @IndianaFootball clinched a bowl berth today at Nebraska.
"Everybody told us we couldn't do it, that's why this is emotional." pic.twitter.com/QBHyr31qbf
Tom Allen was fairly emotional after tonight's win against Nebraska. Urged fans to get to Memorial Stadium for next week's game against Northwestern. #iufb pic.twitter.com/x4nG1C74T9— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 27, 2019
If you aren't feeling like @CoachAllenIU right now then you aren't a true Hoosier.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 26, 2019
UPSET VIBES. @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/FhGdoYj0ve
Headlines
A breakthrough win? Sure feels like it. 'Did you see what we’re doing at Indiana?’ -- Indianapolis Star
Fred Glass vindicated in Tom Allen decision: IU 'program is going in the right direction' -- Indianapolis Star
IU's win over Nebraska gets Hoosiers bowl eligible. It also earns coaches nice bonuses -- Indianapolis Star
Indiana looks beyond bowl eligibility -- Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
Hoosiers clinch bowl in 38-31 win at Nebraska -- Hoosier Sports Report
ScoopTalk: Victory in Lincoln -- Hoosier Sports Report
Report Card: Hoosiers Turning Into Road Warriors -- Hoosier Maven
Column: A Different Brand of Indiana Football -- The Hoosier Network
IU defense overcomes mixed start in win at Nebraska -- Indiana Daily Student
My Two Cents: When Tom Allen Envisioned A Culture Change, This is What He Saw -- Hoosier Maven
----
