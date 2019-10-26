The Hoosiers are in Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers for the first time since 2016. Indiana is playing for bowl eligibility, but are without their starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Is his place, Peyton Ramsey gets his third start of the season.

15:00 1Q

Indiana kicks off to Nebraska to start the game. Sophomore Noah Vedral enters the game as the starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers.

13:32 1Q

Vedral takes Nebraska down the field in just five plays and caps off the drive himself with a four-yard touchdown run. On the 75-yard drive, Vedral completed two passes for 61 yards. Junior wide receiver JD Spielman was able to get loose in the Hoosiers' secondary on a 45-yard reception that put the Cornhuskers in striking distance.

Nebraska takes an early lead over Indiana, 7-0.

8:45 1Q

With Peyton Ramsey at the helm of the offense, Indiana fights back with its own opening-drive score. After two key third down conversions, the Hoosiers settled inside the red zone before stalling on offense.

Whop Philyor. caught five passes for 41 yards on the drive, allowing Logan Justus to take the field and send a 22-yard field goal through the uprights.

Indiana cuts into Nebraska's lead, 7-3.

6:57 1Q

Nebraska begins its drive with a trick play that sees Spielman complete a pass down the sideline to Vedral. The Cornhuskers' quarterback did step out of bounds, but was hit by safety Juwan Burgess before a whistle was blown, resulting in a unnecessary roughness call.

From there, the run game took over leading to a second Vedral score from the one yard line. Indiana trails 14-3 before the start of its second drive.

3:23 1Q

After a short kickoff returned by safety Bryant Fitzgerald, Ramsey leads the Hoosiers down the field. Philyor made a sideline catch to give Indiana a chance to score.

Despite the passing game working so well, it was Ramsey's legs that contributed to the first touchdown of the game for Indiana and the third scored by a quarterback in the game. Justus failed to convert on the extra point, his first miss on the year.

Indiana answers and is within one score of Nebraska, 14-9.

15:00 2Q

Nebraska opens up the second quarter with two straight run plays. The Cornhuskers' Wan'Dale Robinson has been all over the field, contributing seven touches on offense already.

12:24 2Q

Nebraska was driving into scoring distance on Indiana's side of the field, but on third and two he coughs up the football as he was being rushed by defensive back Lamar Johnson. Subsequently, defensive end Allen Stallings picks up the ball and nearly scores before being taken down by Vedral.

12:19 2Q

On the offense's first play following the takeaway, Ramsey finds Ty Fryfogle in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown, his second of the season.

Momentum appears to have shifted in favor of the Hoosiers in a hostile environment. Indiana now leads 16-14.

0:39 2Q

Indiana was in prime position to put the game away before halftime with a score, but as the play was breaking down for Ramsey, he flipped the ball to Philyor who bobbled the pass and tipped it into the air. It was intercepted senior linebacker Alex Davis.

On the next drive, quarterback Luke McCaffrey, in for an injured Vedral, drives Nebraska down the field and threw to a wide open Kanawai Noa after a blown coverage.

The 24-yard score put Nebraska up 21-16.

HALFTIME

Indiana's Peyton Ramsey kneels the ball to take the game to halftime. The Hoosiers will get the ball to start the second half.

15:00 3Q

Indiana starts with the football trailing Nebraska by five points.

7:30 3Q

A quiet quarter is jumpstarted by a 19-yard punt for Nebraska that falls on the Cornhusker 35-yard line. It was none other than Whop Philyor that got the Hoosiers into the red zone on a 24-yard reception.

After falling out of bounds at the one-yard line, Ramsey lined up under center and handed the ball off to the motion man on the play, wide receiver David Ellis, who runs right for his first career touchdown.

After a successful two-point conversion to tight end Peyton Hendershot, Indiana leads 24-21.

2:53 3Q

McCaffrey continues to improvise, picking up yards with his legs and extending plays. He takes Nebraska down the field for a field goal attempt.

Barrett Pickering hits from 30 yards away to tie the game, 24-24.

15:00 4Q

Indiana ends the third quarter with a touchdown pass to tight end Matt Bjorson from Ramsey. The play action pass caught the Nebraska defuse off guard and allowed Bjorson to sneak away towards the goal line.

The Hoosiers take the retake the lead, 31-24, and are one quarter away from bowl eligibility as it stands.

12:08 4Q

Alfred Bryant showing hustle and effort from the defensive line and forces a turnover as Noa fumbles. Indiana takes over on offense and very nearly stalls, but converts on a fourth down attempt to keep the drive alive.

Sophomore running back Steve Scott caps off the drive with a nine-yard rushing score as he barreled his way over cornerback Dicaprio Boodle.

Indiana takes a 14-point lead, 38-24.

10:21 4Q

Indiana's defense does the team no favors on Nebraska's next offensive drive. On a rushing attempt by Robinson, the Hoosiers' Johnson slams him to the ground after he was already out of bounds. At the same time, McCaffrey was shoved and drew a roughing the passer penalty.

The 30-yard swing put Nebraska in position to hand off to Robinson again, and he took the ball into the end zone for four yards out. He has 156 total yards and the score at this point in the game.

Indiana clings to a one-score lead, 38-31.

1:12 4Q

Nebraska calls its final timeout of the football game. Despite Vedral coming back into the game for the Cornhuskers, they couldn't mount a comeback against the Hoosiers.

FINAL

Indiana earns its sixth win of the year, with Ramsey doing it all for the offense. The Hoosiers walk away from Lincoln victorious, 38-31.





Indiana offensive leaders

Passing: Peyton Ramsey, 27-40, 351 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Receiving: Whop Philyor, 14 receptions, 178 yards

Rushing: Stevie Scott, 16 rushes, 68 yards and one touchdown