Watch: Tom Allen, players react to win at Nebraska
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Whop Philyor, tigth end Peyton Hendershto and defensive end Allen Stallings talked to the media after Indiana's 38-31 win at Nebraska on Saturday.
Listen to what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Peyton Ramsey
Whop Philyor
Allen Stallings
Peyton Hendershot
