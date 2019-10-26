News More News
Watch: Tom Allen, players react to win at Nebraska

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Indiana head coach Tom Allen, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, wide receiver Whop Philyor, tigth end Peyton Hendershto and defensive end Allen Stallings talked to the media after Indiana's 38-31 win at Nebraska on Saturday.

Listen to what they had to say in the videos below.

Tom Allen

Peyton Ramsey

Whop Philyor

Allen Stallings

Peyton Hendershot

