Fezler: Ramsey has best game of his career at an opportune time
After a 38-31 win in Lincoln, Nebraska, Indiana is bowl eligible for just the fourth time in 25 years. In front of Nebraska's home crowd, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey played the best game of his career, throwing for 351 passing yards and adding 42 on the ground.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, has housed 373 consecutive sell-out crowds after the Cornhuskers' game against the Hoosiers. In front of a hostile, blackout crowd, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey shined bright and propelled his team to its sixth win of the season.
The win granted Indiana bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.
“I think all week long the whole bowl eligibility thing wasn’t even really in the thought process," Ramsey said. "It was just coming into a hostile environment and just having fun.”
Entering the game, Ramsey led all active FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage. Over the course of the game, he completed 27-of-40 passes for a career-high 351 yards.
Peyton Ramsey threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to lead @IndianaFootball to a 38-31 win over Nebraska to become bowl eligible. pic.twitter.com/2Ofy8DT0vL— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 26, 2019
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news