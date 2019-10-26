After a 38-31 win in Lincoln, Nebraska, Indiana is bowl eligible for just the fourth time in 25 years. In front of Nebraska's home crowd, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey played the best game of his career, throwing for 351 passing yards and adding 42 on the ground.

Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, has housed 373 consecutive sell-out crowds after the Cornhuskers' game against the Hoosiers. In front of a hostile, blackout crowd, redshirt junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey shined bright and propelled his team to its sixth win of the season.

The win granted Indiana bowl eligibility for the first time since 2016.

“I think all week long the whole bowl eligibility thing wasn’t even really in the thought process," Ramsey said. "It was just coming into a hostile environment and just having fun.”

Entering the game, Ramsey led all active FBS quarterbacks in completion percentage. Over the course of the game, he completed 27-of-40 passes for a career-high 351 yards.