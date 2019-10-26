Indiana needed to go through the storied football program of Nebraska in Lincoln before it could make its own history, and that's what the Hoosiers did Saturday with a 38-31 win.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Saturday's win at Nebraska "constitutes as a breakthrough" or his football program. (USA Today Images)

From the day Indiana head coach Tom Allen sat in front of the media in early-December 2016, next to Indiana athletic director Fred Glass in the Henke Hall of Champions being introduced as the new head coach of Indiana Football, he has pushed his belief that, during his tenure, the program would “break through.” He “took some heat” for branding the 2017 season as the breakthrough season just to finish 5-7, and then did the same in 2018. But, he said Saturday after Indiana’s 38-31 win at Nebraska, he never changed his belief. He didn’t change it after standing in front of the media after his first close game against a top-25 opponent – an overtime loss to No. 15 Michigan – in 2017, or the 40-31 loss to Michigan State in week five, or any of the other times in between when his team went 3-8 in one-possession games. But in Lincoln, after clinching bowl eligibility with Indiana’s sixth win, his postgame press conference felt different, he said. “I got really tired of standing in front of you all and talking about how close we are,” Allen said to the media. “It feels pretty stinking good standing up here and answering questions about a road win for the Hoosiers. I don’t care what anyone says. This is awesome.”

The history surrounding Saturday’s game was well-documented. Indiana hadn’t beaten Nebraska since 1959. It hadn’t reached bowl eligibility in October since 1993 – the same year it posted its last three-game Big Ten win streak. It hadn’t won back-to-back road conference games since 2015. Indiana had brought in two of its best recruiting classes – 2018 and 2019 – in the history of its program, and those additions – David Ellis, Matt Bedford, Stevie Scott, Micah McFadden – were already contributing on the field. It had invested in its program and closed off the south side of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. New offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer had reinvented the offense in modern ways, while Allen is in his third season removed from making Indiana the most improved defense in the country. The pieces were adding up, yet after losing to Ohio State 51-10, spectators and media were justifiably concerned that Indiana was descending back into the mediocrity of the past and questioning what all the investment was for. “History is what it is. We’re making changes,” Allen said Saturday. “Eventually, you have to get there, and I know that. I was born at night but not last night. You have to show evidence on the field that the breakthrough is actually coming.” That’s what Indiana showed in Lincoln on Saturday. Battling a Nebraska team that it was favored to beat at one point during the week leading up to the game, Indiana wasn’t fighting a team near the likes of Ohio State, Penn State or Michigan State. But underneath the legend of fieve championships lettered inside the bowl of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Indiana was battling lore.

🎳@CoachAllenIU was emotional after @IndianaFootball clinched a bowl berth today at Nebraska.



"Everybody told us we couldn't do it, that's why this is emotional." pic.twitter.com/QBHyr31qbf — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 26, 2019