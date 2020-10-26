TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 26th

The Hoosier Daily: October 26th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
WATCH: Michael Penix Jr on big win over No. 8 Penn State
RECAP: IU Beats Penn State in OT Thriller For First Top 10 Win Since 1987
IU defense: 'I think we just seized the opportunities in the moment'
WATCH: Tom Allen talks upset win over No. 8 Penn State
Indiana debuts at No. 17 in AP Top 25
Tweets of the Day
Make that No. 17 in the country!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 25, 2020
Hoosiers earn their best ranking in the @AP_Top25 since Nov. 2, 1993.#IUFB | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/QaBESYbjJ4
No. 19 in the nation!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 25, 2020
Best ranking in the Amway Coaches Poll since Nov. 8, 1993.#IUFB | #GoIU pic.twitter.com/EKzPmZ6kte
You want to see the highlights?— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 26, 2020
📼 Roll them. pic.twitter.com/A0YrRQauaM
💪 Way to start strong, @TrayceJackson. pic.twitter.com/q5H7MKf7td— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) October 25, 2020
Not only did the national media take notice of #iufb, so did recruits. Heard from quite a few about last night's win, how exciting it was and a constant theme came through... they all love head coach Tom Allen and what he stands for.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 26, 2020
Everything @gerrydinardo just said. All of it.@CoachAllenIU | @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/B13P0DRo8v— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 25, 2020
Headlines
IU football: breaking down a big upset over Penn State-- Indy Star
IU DEBUTS AT NO. 17 IN AP POLL, NO. 19 IN COACHES POLL-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU opens as 12-point favorite at Rutgers-- Crimson Quarry
Around the Big Ten: Week One-- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The Indianapolis Colts should sign Nate Sudfeld this offseason-- Indiana Daily Student
