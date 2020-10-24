Football really is a game of inches.

Indiana needed every inch against No. 8 Penn State to win at home, 36-35, behind a decision by head football coach Tom Allen to go for a two-point conversion and a diving play at the pylon by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to give the Hoosiers their first victory over a top 10 opponent since 1987.

Prior to overtime, Indiana drove down the field to score a one-yard rushing touchdown by Penix Jr. on a seven play, 75-yard drive with 22 seconds remaining in the game.

The offensive possession was only made possible thanks in part to a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Penn State’s Devyn Ford. Instead of dropping to the ground after picking up the first down, Ford had already crossed the goal line before he realized what his coaching staff wanted him to do.

"Once they chose to run the ball, we were going to let them walk in," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said on the decision allowing Ford to score a touchdown.

The touchdown by Ford put Penn State up by eight points, giving Indiana another chance to get back into the game.

In overtime, Penn State struck first behind a nine-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Sean Clifford. Indiana was able to respond on the other side of the overtime period, with Penix Jr. connecting with Whop Philyor on a nine-yard touchdown score to give Indiana a chance to tie the game at 35 all.