RECAP: IU Beats Penn State in OT Thriller For First Top 10 Win Since 1987
Football really is a game of inches.
Indiana needed every inch against No. 8 Penn State to win at home, 36-35, behind a decision by head football coach Tom Allen to go for a two-point conversion and a diving play at the pylon by quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to give the Hoosiers their first victory over a top 10 opponent since 1987.
Prior to overtime, Indiana drove down the field to score a one-yard rushing touchdown by Penix Jr. on a seven play, 75-yard drive with 22 seconds remaining in the game.
The offensive possession was only made possible thanks in part to a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Penn State’s Devyn Ford. Instead of dropping to the ground after picking up the first down, Ford had already crossed the goal line before he realized what his coaching staff wanted him to do.
"Once they chose to run the ball, we were going to let them walk in," Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden said on the decision allowing Ford to score a touchdown.
The touchdown by Ford put Penn State up by eight points, giving Indiana another chance to get back into the game.
In overtime, Penn State struck first behind a nine-yard passing touchdown by quarterback Sean Clifford. Indiana was able to respond on the other side of the overtime period, with Penix Jr. connecting with Whop Philyor on a nine-yard touchdown score to give Indiana a chance to tie the game at 35 all.
But that wasn’t the decision Allen went with.
The Hoosiers went for two.
“I made the decision during the drive,” Allen said. “One play to win it. We’ve been close. I’m sick and tired of being close. We liked the call, and stayed with the call.”
The play design was intended for a pass, but when no one was open down field, Penix decided to tuck it and try to run it in himself to win the game.
“You got to score or we lose the game,” Penix said. “I went out and gave it my all.”
On the day, Penn State dominated the time of possession with 40:25 coming off the clock while on offense, and with the total offense in yards, 488-211, including with the rushing attack, where the Nittany Lions outpaced the Hoosiers 250-41 in that category.
However, it was the mistakes that haunted Penn State the most against Indiana. The Nittany Lions were penalized 10 times for a cumulative total of 100 yards, and turned the ball over three times— with two interceptions by quarterback Sean Clifford.
Additionally, Penn State struggled on special teams, with kickers Jake Pinegar and Jordan Stout going a combined 0-for-3 in field goal attempts— most notably, a 25-yard chip shot that deflected off the goalpost heading into halftime.
Allen knows how important this game is for his program, beating Penn State for only the second time in program history and for the first time since 2013.
“It's a big win, there's no question. It’s just a building block for me. I believe in this football team. It gives you tremendous confidence to come back like we did,” Allen said. “Since I've been here, we found ways to lose those kinds of games. Today, we won.”
Indiana will head on the road for the first time this season to play Rutgers on Oct. 31. That will be a 3:30 PM ET start on Big Ten Network.
