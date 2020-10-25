 IU defense: 'I think we just seized the opportunities in the moment'
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-25 10:33:51 -0500') }} football Edit

IU defense: 'I think we just seized the opportunities in the moment'

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

BLOOMINGTON – A look at the stats from Saturday’s Indiana 36-35 come from behind overtime win over Penn State may show the Indiana defense gave up 488 total yards of offense and were on the field for almost 41 minutes.

However, numbers do not tell the whole story.

Take a deeper look, and you will see a number that helped the Hoosiers knock off the 8th ranked Nittany Lions – three, as in three first half takeaways.

“They were the difference," Indiana coach Tom Allen told the media after the win. "We make our living on takeaways. Our defense is built on three areas – takeaways, tackling and effort. Those are the three things we instill every day in our program. We did miss some tackles, but the takeaways were huge."

SPECIAL FLASH SALE - Go premium for just $12.00 your first year! (Promo Code: Pylon12)

Jaylin Williams added three tackles and one interception on Saturday. (IU Athletics)
Jaylin Williams added three tackles and one interception on Saturday. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}