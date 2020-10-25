IU defense: 'I think we just seized the opportunities in the moment'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
BLOOMINGTON – A look at the stats from Saturday’s Indiana 36-35 come from behind overtime win over Penn State may show the Indiana defense gave up 488 total yards of offense and were on the field for almost 41 minutes.
However, numbers do not tell the whole story.
Take a deeper look, and you will see a number that helped the Hoosiers knock off the 8th ranked Nittany Lions – three, as in three first half takeaways.
“They were the difference," Indiana coach Tom Allen told the media after the win. "We make our living on takeaways. Our defense is built on three areas – takeaways, tackling and effort. Those are the three things we instill every day in our program. We did miss some tackles, but the takeaways were huge."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news