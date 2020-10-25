BLOOMINGTON – A look at the stats from Saturday’s Indiana 36-35 come from behind overtime win over Penn State may show the Indiana defense gave up 488 total yards of offense and were on the field for almost 41 minutes.

However, numbers do not tell the whole story.

Take a deeper look, and you will see a number that helped the Hoosiers knock off the 8th ranked Nittany Lions – three, as in three first half takeaways.

“They were the difference," Indiana coach Tom Allen told the media after the win. "We make our living on takeaways. Our defense is built on three areas – takeaways, tackling and effort. Those are the three things we instill every day in our program. We did miss some tackles, but the takeaways were huge."