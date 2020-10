SPECIAL FLASH SALE - Go premium for just $12.00 your first year! (Promo Code: Pylon12)

Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr talked to the media following IU's big upset win over No. 8 Penn State.

Above is the full Q&A.

(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.