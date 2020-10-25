Last year, Indiana made its first showing in the rankings since 1994 (No. 24) and with its ranking now, makes it just the third time since 1980 that the program has had back-to-back seasons with appearances in the AP Top 25 (1987-88, 1993-94, 2019-20).

After Indiana's big win over No. 8 Penn State on Saturday, the Hoosiers made their first appearance in the AP Top 25 this season, ranked No. 17. It is Indiana's best ranking since Nov. 2, 1993.

Indiana, receiving just four votes in the AP Poll last week, saw one of the bigger jumps in the rankings following the program’s first win over a top 10 team since 1987.

Other Big Ten teams in the top 25 are: Ohio State (3), Wisconsin (9), Michigan (13) and Penn State (18).

Indiana turns its attention to next week when traveling to Rutgers, which snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak with its win at Michigan State on Saturday.

“We saw what Rutgers did today on the road, it got our attention, for sure,” Tom Allen said. “It got our players attention.”

Indiana also checked in at No. 19 of the Coaches Poll.