TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 21st

The Hoosier Daily: October 21st
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
"⭐️⭐️ " - talent evaluators.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 20, 2020
"Don't care" - Whop Philyor.
The #B1GIsBack, and so is @IndianaFootball playmaker @SuperstarWhop.
Full video 🎥 ▶ https://t.co/01yj9jcBS8 pic.twitter.com/Zj1ZS8UQ93
We've got the talent.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 21, 2020
We've got the coaches.
We've got the players.
We're ready. pic.twitter.com/Nzw6hWpAxU
Learn from the 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘵 but 𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙙𝙪𝙘𝙚 in the present ⚪️🔴#DoTheWork | #iuwbb pic.twitter.com/nHknyUTWgh— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 20, 2020
Fall Leaderboard for Pitcher Velo/Spin Rate 🔥🔥🔥 #IUBase @IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/KCl6SqJWzu— Denton Sagerman (@denton_sagerman) October 21, 2020
Top 10 EV's w/ Distance from this past weekend 💥💥💥 #IUBase@IndianaBase pic.twitter.com/nnMo2rgWfo— Denton Sagerman (@denton_sagerman) October 20, 2020
👀👀#ProIU | #CFFC https://t.co/kAGDD1Sy2Y— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) October 20, 2020
Headlines
IU basketball by the numbers: How Armaan Franklin’s impact can expand as a sophomore-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS INTENT ON BOTTLING UP PSU RUN GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report
Position preview: Philyor leads talented group of receivers in 2020-- Crimson Quarry
IU DB Ball ready to take on leadership role from sidelines-- The Herald Bulletin
DiPrimio Notebook: IU Seeks Answers to Season-Opening Questions-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jimmy St. John, PGA Pro at the Pfau Golf Course joins as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
