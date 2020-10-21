 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 21st
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 21st

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

Big Ten Blitz: A look at action in the Big Ten

Penn State running back Journey Brown will not suit up against Hoosiers

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 6 Around the NFL

Arizona State parts ways with two Wisconsin prospects

Top-40 forward Trey Kaufman sets announcement date

Three and Out: Keys to an IU victory vs Penn State

Headlines 

IU basketball by the numbers: How Armaan Franklin’s impact can expand as a sophomore-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS INTENT ON BOTTLING UP PSU RUN GAME-- Hoosier Sports Report

Position preview: Philyor leads talented group of receivers in 2020-- Crimson Quarry

IU DB Ball ready to take on leadership role from sidelines-- The Herald Bulletin

DiPrimio Notebook: IU Seeks Answers to Season-Opening Questions-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jimmy St. John, PGA Pro at the Pfau Golf Course joins as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

