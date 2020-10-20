Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 6 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld has been listed as inactive since Week 2 action. The Eagles lost to the Ravens on Sunday afternoon, 30-28.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

For the second consecutive week, Howard was listed as inactive on the Miami running back depth chart behind starter Myles Gaskin, backup Matt Breida, and third-stringer Patrick Laird. After beginning the season as a starter, Howard has now been inactive for the Dolphins in back-to-back weeks. The Dolphins defeated the Jets on Sunday afternoon, 24-0.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee Titans)

Photo Courtesy: Jim Wyatt

Earlier today one of my guest on The Fresh Take, Nick Westbrook, got open in the end zone for a successful two-point conversion 👀 pic.twitter.com/yfchHSQgAB — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) October 19, 2020

Although Westbrook-Ikhine did not register an official target or reception on Sunday afternoon for Tennessee against Houston, he did catch a pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Westbrook-Ikhine received the third-most snaps on the wide receiver depth chart, only behind A.J. Brown and Adam Humphries. The Titans defeated the Texans in overtime, 42-36.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas caught his only target for nine yards for Carolina against Chicago on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers lost to the Bears, 23-16.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs continues to serve in the backup role at left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for Chicago. He did receive his first action of the season in Week 5. The Bears defeated the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, 23-16.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

For the first time this season, Martin did not start for the Washington Football Team, with head coach Ron Rivera opting to give rookie Saahdiq Charles an opportunity to play offensive line. “I like what Wes Martin does. Wes is a really good puller. He’s good in space. He’s a physical blocker when he’s in space,” Rivera said on Thursday. “Watching Saahdiq, Saahdiq at the point of attack is a little bit more stout.”

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney and the Chargers were on a bye this week. The Chargers will resume action next Sunday at 4:25 ET against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. Saffold III played in all 75 snaps on offense for Tennessee on Sunday afternoon against Houston, as well as six snaps on special teams. The Titans defeated the Texans in overtime, 42-36.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)