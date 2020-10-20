2021 four-star Trey Kaufman has set an announcement date for October 30, he announced. He currently has a final five of Indiana, Purdue, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana State. His uncle played at Indiana State.

Kaufman has visited all campuses, Indiana and Purdue multiple times, and earlier this fall he made self-guided visits to Virginia and North Carolina.

The top-40 forward has been AAU teammates with current Indiana 2021 commit Logan Duncomb on Indiana Elite (IN) for the past few seasons.

Kaufman is ranked No. 32 in the Rivals150 class of 2021 rankings. Kaufman has been Indiana's top priority in the 2021 class for most of the recruiting cycle.

TheHoosier.com remains with its FutureCast pick of Indiana. Indiana currently holds all four FutureCast selections.

