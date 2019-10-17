News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 17

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Iamges
USA Today Iamges

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana's third down defense shows signs of progress heading into Maryland

Morning Musings: October 16

Baumgart: Recruiting Talk

Behind The Curtain: Rivals' Maryland insider dishes on the Terps

Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Maryland

CrimsonCast: Basketball tip-off show with IU Artifacts

Three new offers this month for Chicago OL Pat Coogan

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Everyone is Glad Indiana is the Home of the Whop (Philyor) -- Hoosier Maven

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

Indiana Football vs Maryland: 3 keys to the game -- Hoosier State of Mind

Player Profile: Al Durham -- Inside The Hall

2019-20 Initial Bracket -- Delphi Bracketology

The Athletic’s 2019 midseason freshman All-America team -- The Athletic

Maryland TE announces entry into transfer portal -- Saturday Tradition

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}