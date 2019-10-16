I was on "Indiana Sports Beat with Jim Coyle" for awhile this AM talking IU bball recruiting.



Segment 1:

23:00 I join...

25:00 If IU can land DG, foot in mouth...

26:20 Garcia's expected timeline...

27:30 Lander stuff...

30:30 GL JaQuan Lyle!! https://t.co/U1Zlp335Hz