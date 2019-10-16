As Indiana comes off its strongest third-down performance of the season as a defense, it will travel to Maryland hoping to build on the plays it made in critical moments, something the defense lacked against Michigan State before the bye week.

When Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Woomack looks back on the Michigan State loss in East Lansing before the team was able to reflect on the first five games collectively, he believes that one or two more third down executions could have given Indiana a 4-1 record going into the bye rather than 3-2.

While most position groups feel a similar feeling to Wommack regarding their own players, Wommack’s point stands. Even though Indiana limited Michigan State to 5-of-13 in total third down scenarios, there was a 3rd-and-4 conversion in the fourth quarter that allowed Michigan State to eventually kick a field goal to take the 31-24 lead, and 3rd-and-8 and 3rd-and-9 conversions on the same drive allowed Michigan State to go ahead 14-7 early in the second quarter.

While Indiana is third in the conference on third-down conversion percentage (27.5) and continues to improve as the season moves along, third-down defense hasn’t been perfect and has sometimes broken when bent in key moments, Wommack said.

“Here we are, sitting in a pretty good place on third down as a defense, but there are things we could have done where if we execute a little differently on one or two of those critical downs, it’s the difference in the game,” Wommack said.

Indiana could not have responded better to that mentality against Rutgers. The Hoosier defense barred the Scarlet Knights from crossing the line on third down, as Rutgers left Bloomington having gone 0-for-11 on third down as an offense.

Indiana came through in those critical moments, like its defensive coordinator hoped it would, as Marcelino Ball rushed in on Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan in his own endzone to force an incompletion on third down and Cam Jones crashed a gap on Langan’s blindside to record a third-down sack. The Hoosiers made those third-down plays, and sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden said they’re only getting better.