It's the first CrimsonCast basketball podcast of the new season! DoctorGC is joined by special guest IU Artifacts as we talk about the emerging storylines from Media Week and Hoosier Hysteria, and what we anticipate will be the dominant storylines of the upcoming season.

We then introduce a special new segment for CrimsonCast, where we have listeners call in some questions and we respond to them. Our excellent audience comes up with some good ones, including questions about this year's offensive system, IU's approach to the bigs, the preseason projections, and what sort of season Archie Miller has to keep the questions at bay.

