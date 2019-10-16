1. Tyrell Pigrome’s path has been well-documented, but why hasn’t he really taken off at any point during his career? Do you think this game is an opportunity, in some sense, for him to lock down that starting quarterback spot?

To put it simply, no. As you said, Pigrome's story at Maryland — now in its fourth year — has been well-documented and has included many opportunities for the redshirt junior to lock down the starting quarterback spot. He has not been able to do so. Despite some reports that Pigrome had improved his throwing mechanics this offseason, we just have yet to see it. He remains a great athlete and dangerous runner, but the Terps' offense is just too one-dimensional with him under center, which is not what Maryland's offensive staff is aiming for. I think Pigrome is simply just the best and most experienced healthy option for the Terps at the moment, but don't be surprised if head coach Mike Locksley goes back to Josh Jackson once he's healthy or even turns to sophomore Tyler DeSue if Pigrome continues to struggle.