TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 16th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

@aldurham01 @robphinisee1 @RaceThompson1 @JoeyBrunk congrats on being selected by your teammates as Captains for this 2020-2021 Season. 4 Dependable, Team First Guys! pic.twitter.com/WThmgP2Jaa

#iubase in American League Championship Series tonight: ⚾️ Aaron Slegers @aslegers ( #RaysUp Lost, lead Series vs HOU 3 games to 2): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB (was intentional), 2 K, Pitches-Strikes: 42-30

Fact: @D1vine_34 saved some of his best heroics for the Bucket. Relive @IndianaFootball 's 2016 win vs. Purdue at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on BTN. #TBT pic.twitter.com/F91QluhCAg

Big one Friday for Class 6A #1 and nationally ranked Center Grove and #iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 as the Trojans take on Class 5A #1 and nationally ranked Cathedral. Both teams undefeated and talented on both sides of the ball.

According to @EurobasketNews , Jordan Hulls ( @JordanHulls1 ) has signed with @MHP_RIESEN 🇩🇪 Ludwigsburg of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. #iubb

Archie Miller, others recall when college hoops stopped: ‘Let’s get out of here’-- The Athletic Indiana

