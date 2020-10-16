TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 16th

The Hoosier Daily: October 16th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
WATCH: Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack talk prep ahead of season opener
2023 wing Jalen Hooks hearing from multiple high-majors
Veteran wideouts to lead receiving group in 2020
Jovan Swann, Indiana a perfect match on defense
Tweets of the Day
Morning lights ⚪️🔴⚽️#PrepareToSucceed #GoIU pic.twitter.com/1IztwfWZ0n— Indiana Women's Soccer (@IndianaWSOC) October 15, 2020
@aldurham01 @robphinisee1 @RaceThompson1 @JoeyBrunk congrats on being selected by your teammates as Captains for this 2020-2021 Season. 4 Dependable, Team First Guys! pic.twitter.com/WThmgP2Jaa— Arch Miller (@Archie_Miller) October 16, 2020
#iubase in American League Championship Series tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 16, 2020
⚾️ Aaron Slegers @aslegers (#RaysUp Lost, lead Series vs HOU 3 games to 2):
2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB (was intentional), 2 K, Pitches-Strikes: 42-30
#iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/w4vvoHdwJB— iubase.com (@iubase17) October 16, 2020
Fact: @D1vine_34 saved some of his best heroics for the Bucket.— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) October 15, 2020
Relive @IndianaFootball's 2016 win vs. Purdue at 4 p.m. ET Saturday on BTN.#TBT pic.twitter.com/F91QluhCAg
Big one Friday for Class 6A #1 and nationally ranked Center Grove and #iufb recruits @Tayvenjacksonn2 @CadenCurry14 as the Trojans take on Class 5A #1 and nationally ranked Cathedral. Both teams undefeated and talented on both sides of the ball.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) October 15, 2020
According to @EurobasketNews, Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) has signed with @MHP_RIESEN🇩🇪 Ludwigsburg of Germany's Basketball Bundesliga. #iubb— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) October 15, 2020
Headlines
Jovan Swann breaking into IU football defensive line rotation-- Indy Star
GULBE TAKES LONG ROAD BACK TO BLOOMINGTON-- Hoosier Sports Report
Position preview: Depth a question for IU O-line-- Crimson Quarry
Archie Miller, others recall when college hoops stopped: ‘Let’s get out of here’-- The Athletic Indiana
Making It Personal Has Hoosier Receivers Ready-- IU Athletics
Quoted: Preseason Camp – Oct. 15-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.