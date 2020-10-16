 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: October 16th
The Hoosier Daily: October 16th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier 

WATCH: Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack talk prep ahead of season opener

2023 wing Jalen Hooks hearing from multiple high-majors

Veteran wideouts to lead receiving group in 2020

Jovan Swann, Indiana a perfect match on defense

IU names captains for 2020-21 season

Tweets of the Day

Headlines 

Jovan Swann breaking into IU football defensive line rotation-- Indy Star

GULBE TAKES LONG ROAD BACK TO BLOOMINGTON-- Hoosier Sports Report

Position preview: Depth a question for IU O-line-- Crimson Quarry

Archie Miller, others recall when college hoops stopped: ‘Let’s get out of here’-- The Athletic Indiana

Making It Personal Has Hoosier Receivers Ready-- IU Athletics

Quoted: Preseason Camp – Oct. 15-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB.

----

