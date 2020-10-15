Speed out of the slot position is what has made Philyor such a dangerous asset for Indiana on offense. Draft Scout projects Philyor as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, clocking his 40-yard dash personal best at 4.32 seconds.

“We got to be creative on offense to make sure he gets some touches,” wide receivers coach Grant Heard said. ‘His attribute is playing fast, that’s who he is.”

Philyor became the seventh Hoosier to surpass the 1,000-yard plateau for a wide receiver in program history last year, and is looking to continue his good fortune on the field this season.

“This is probably the most depth that we’ve had since I was a freshman that I can remember,” Fryfogle said in Tuesday’s media availability. "I’m confident that anybody can go out there and make a play.”

At the top of list? A pair of seniors, Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle . The duo will look to pick up the senior leadership roles that Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Donavan Hale held last season.

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. scans the field for receiving targets this season, he’ll have a plethora of reliable and experienced options in the passing game.

Philyor knows that if the wide receiving group is going to have success, the younger wideouts on the roster will have to rise to the occasion when called upon.

“We are going to need them,” Philyor said. “The Big Ten is a rough league. People go down. It is mainly the young guys that we are developing, getting them right and getting them ready to go.”

One of those young guys is Javon Swinton. The true freshman has already showcased his skills in some of the scrimmages and will provide added depth to the already talented receivers room.

"The biggest thing is that he is a smart kid. He has come in and picked up the offense," Heard said. "It is not always pretty, but he finds a way to get to the ball and he has really good hands... I think that he is going to be really, really good."

Along with praising Philyor and Swinton, Heard had positive things to say about Philyor's veteran counterpart in the receiving core with Fryfogle.

“He is exactly where he needs to be. He worked his butt off in the offseason,” Heard said on Fryfogle continuing to get reps down in his home state of Mississippi. “Every day I talked with him and he was at home, he was outside working out. He is exactly where I need him to be and I expect big things out of him this year.”

After a promising 8-5 season in 2019, Philyor believes with Penix Jr. leading the Indiana offense on the field, the Hoosiers are poised to make noise on that side of the ball.

“Mike [Penix] is always going to be cool, calm and collected. He will take control of everything because he is the big dog,” Philyor said. “We will fall behind him. He is going to lead us.”