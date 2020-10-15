When Indiana graduate transfer defensive lineman Jovan Swann made his visit to Bloomington back in December, he knew that Tom Allen’s program would be the best match for him to conclude his college football career.

“I met some of the guys during bowl prep and I felt right at home,” Swann said in Thursday’s media availability session. “Nobody had a big ego, everyone was working for the common goal, and that was something that I wanted to embrace and bring into my game.”

That common goal is winning. Since earning playing time while with Stanford, Swann was part of two Cardinal teams that won nine games (2017, 2018). Across his 39 games and 19 career starts for the Cardinal, Swann finished with 85 tackles (49 solo), 18.5 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Indiana is coming off an eight-win season, a mark the program reached for the first time since 1993.

“When Jovan [Swann] walks into the room, I know I’m definitely not the smartest guy in the room,” defensive linemen coach Kevin Peoples said. “He comes to work just like a pro would. He’s taking notes, he’s studying, he’s been in big games. Having that guy in the room has been a huge benefit for us.”

It wasn’t just Peoples that praised his intelligence— some of his teammates echoed the same message.

“The first day he came in, you could see his big stature. His football IQ is off the chain,” junior defensive lineman James Head Jr. said. “Whenever something is on the screen that he could see, he will let me know. His football IQ has been helpful for me all of the time.”

"He brings that professional mindset... he's going hard everyday," senior defensive lineman Michael Ziemba added. "He's a pro, he's doing his job everyday. He's good."