WATCH: Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack talk prep ahead of season opener
With just a little over a week out from IU's first regular season game of the 2020 season, coordinators Nick Sheridan and Kane Wommack talked to the media. They addressed some of the players stepping up, guys who should play big roles and how some of the newcomers are fitting in.
Above are both Q&A sessions.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
