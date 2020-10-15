While the class of 2023 rankings have yet to be released for Rivals, Crispus Attucks (IN) wing Jalen Hooks is primed to be a top player in the class.

He is still developing an all-around skillset but Hooks has the athleticism and versatility that has caught the eye of many high-major programs already. Among them are Florida, Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Texas Tech, Florida State, Michigan State, UCLA and Purdue. Hooks also has offers from Xavier, DePaul and IUPUI.

For Indiana, Hooks is already well aware of the IU campus and lifestyle.

"I’ve always had family that went there (Indiana) so I’ve gotten a small experience from campus and I’ve been inside Assembly Hall," Hooks told TheHoosier.com. "I think it’s a really nice place. Pretty interesting."