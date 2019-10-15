News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: October 15

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

USA Today Images
USA Today Images

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana tries to build on momentum as competition levels out

Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Maryland

Morning Musings: October 14

Player Preview: Rob Phinisee

Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Maryland

Hoosier Pros: Week six

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Film Room: The evolution of Whop Philyor, IU's emerging explosive threat -- Indianapolis Star

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

IU football finally joins the homecoming party with win over Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student

Michael Penix Jr. Has Grown Up Quickly, Which is Big With Key Road Games Ahead -- Hoosier Maven

Podcast: Recapping a romp of Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report

The Athletic 130: Quietly 6-0, Minnesota is improving each week and on the rise -- The Athletic

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}