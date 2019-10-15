The Hoosier Daily: October 15
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana tries to build on momentum as competition levels out
Media Monday Notes: Tom Allen, staff, players preview Maryland
Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Maryland
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen said A'Shon Riggins will "no longer play football" for Indiana. Will still be around the program but won't play. Allen said it's a medical situation. Likely connected to the injury that's kept him out recently. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 14, 2019
Players of the Game 🙌@SuperstarWhop @Steviescott8_ @DElliottXLV@Khalil__B @TheRealReese02— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 14, 2019
Scout Team: @JusevitchJordan, @jboyd_38, @LukeShay19, @ConnorT012, @rtbarnes18 pic.twitter.com/dZfXL9m2MG
Here is the Team of the Week on the offensive side in the B1G!https://t.co/GEo9dHMiGs pic.twitter.com/qPDV7JF7DA— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2019
Below we have the defensive Team of the Week in the B1G!https://t.co/GEo9dHMiGs pic.twitter.com/0U2957T2Cq— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 14, 2019
My dad had a dream for me, my mom made it possible.— Jordan Howard (@JHowardx24) October 14, 2019
Follow my journey to the big league in @lincolnfingroup’s new Taking Flight episode. pic.twitter.com/DRzQPszhJE
Other changes: Jaylin Williams and Tiawan Mullen are starting at CB over Andre Brown and Raheem Layne.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 14, 2019
Okay fiiiiiiiiine, Indiana fans (and torture porn enthusiasts), here's IU-Rutgers.— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 14, 2019
God, that's ridiculous, Rutgers. How did you get like this (I know how, but still). pic.twitter.com/1tUZ6o2DsI
Headlines
Film Room: The evolution of Whop Philyor, IU's emerging explosive threat -- Indianapolis Star
‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network
IU football finally joins the homecoming party with win over Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student
Michael Penix Jr. Has Grown Up Quickly, Which is Big With Key Road Games Ahead -- Hoosier Maven
Podcast: Recapping a romp of Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report
The Athletic 130: Quietly 6-0, Minnesota is improving each week and on the rise -- The Athletic
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.