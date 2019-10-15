Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tom Allen said A'Shon Riggins will "no longer play football" for Indiana. Will still be around the program but won't play. Allen said it's a medical situation. Likely connected to the injury that's kept him out recently. #iufb

Here is the Team of the Week on the offensive side in the B1G! https://t.co/GEo9dHMiGs pic.twitter.com/qPDV7JF7DA

Below we have the defensive Team of the Week in the B1G! https://t.co/GEo9dHMiGs pic.twitter.com/0U2957T2Cq

My dad had a dream for me, my mom made it possible. Follow my journey to the big league in @lincolnfingroup ’s new Taking Flight episode. pic.twitter.com/DRzQPszhJE

Other changes: Jaylin Williams and Tiawan Mullen are starting at CB over Andre Brown and Raheem Layne.

Okay fiiiiiiiiine, Indiana fans (and torture porn enthusiasts), here's IU-Rutgers. God, that's ridiculous, Rutgers. How did you get like this (I know how, but still). pic.twitter.com/1tUZ6o2DsI

Film Room: The evolution of Whop Philyor, IU's emerging explosive threat -- Indianapolis Star

‘Taking matters into our own hands’: Without two leaders, a changing offensive line hasn’t missed a beat -- The Hoosier Network

IU football finally joins the homecoming party with win over Rutgers -- Indiana Daily Student

Michael Penix Jr. Has Grown Up Quickly, Which is Big With Key Road Games Ahead -- Hoosier Maven

Podcast: Recapping a romp of Rutgers -- Hoosier Sports Report

The Athletic 130: Quietly 6-0, Minnesota is improving each week and on the rise -- The Athletic