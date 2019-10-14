Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and select players spoke to the media to preview the Hoosiers' matchup against Maryland on Saturday.

After defeating Rutgers 35-0 and shutting out its second opponent of the season and fourth since 2017, Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and select players all spoke to the media to preview the week eight matchup against Maryland.

Quarterback Mike Penix, wide receiver Nick Westbrook, linebacker Cam Jones, linebacker Michael McFadden, defensive end Michael Ziemba and offensive tackle Caleb Jones all talked to the media.

The Hoosiers touched on several topics, including:

- Cornerback A'Shon Riggins will no longer play for the Hoosiers, after missing some time with an injury. He will remain close to the program.

- Center Hunter Littlejohn's lower-leg injury is expected to be fine, and Tom Allen expects him to play Saturday at Maryland.

- Wide receiver Whop Philyor has been one of the most effective wide receivers in the country in the last two weeks, and Allen, DeBoer and Penix were all asked about him.

- More updates can be found at TheHoosier.com's premium football forum or at this link.