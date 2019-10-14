As point guard Rob Phinisee enters his second year in Bloomington and head coach Archie Miller stresses communication moving into his third year, more responsibility is falling on the shoulders of the sophomore point guard after the departures of Juwan Morgan and Romeo Langford.

USA Today Images

Year: Sophomore Hometown: Lafayette, IN Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 182 lbs. Position: Point guard 2018-19 stats: 6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.9 apg, 27.3 mpg, 32 games (29 starts) 2018-19 advanced stats: 45.2 total shooting percentage, 19.3 assist percentage, 1.8 win shares One of the improvements Indiana head coach Archie Miller is hoping to make moving into his third year in Bloomington is having increased communication on both sides of the court. The head coach said he has put his players into positions that require them to speak with each other in an exaggerated manner that will hopefully translate to the floor. The beacon of those efforts is sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee, who will be handling the majority of the minutes at the point guard spot, though he will be splitting some reps with junior guard Al Durham and senior guard Devonte Green. “Robert plays a big role,” Miller said during Indiana’s media day in Bloomington. “I think you saw a team last year at times when Rob was playing effectively, was healthy. He's a gamer. But with that gamer, as you get another year older, there are no surprises anymore. You're expected to do it. I think he knows, as he looks at me, what I expect of him.”

2018-19 Backcourt Stats Points Produced True Shooting % Steal % Turnover % Usage % Rob Phinisee 241 45.2 2.3 14.5 16.5 Romeo Langford 508 54.2 1.3 12.2 26.1 Devonte Green 266 53.9 3.2 20.5 22.4 Al Durham 264 52.7 1.0 13.6 16.3