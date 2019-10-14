News More News
Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Maryland

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and players Mike Penix, Nick Westbrook, Caleb Jones, Micah McFadden, Cam Jones and Michael Ziemba all talked with the media about the upcoming game agains tMaryland on Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Hear what they all had to say in the videos below.

Tom Allen

Kane Wommack

Kalen DeBoer

Mike Penix

Nick Westbrook

Caleb Jones

Cam Jones

Micah McFadden

Michael Ziemba

