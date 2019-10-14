Watch: Indiana staff, players preview Maryland
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack and players Mike Penix, Nick Westbrook, Caleb Jones, Micah McFadden, Cam Jones and Michael Ziemba all talked with the media about the upcoming game agains tMaryland on Monday at Memorial Stadium.
Hear what they all had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Kane Wommack
Kalen DeBoer
Mike Penix
Nick Westbrook
Caleb Jones
Cam Jones
Micah McFadden
Michael Ziemba
