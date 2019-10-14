After playing teams like Eastern Illinois, Connecticut and Rutgers between Ohio State and Michigan State, Indiana will try to build on the momentum it's generated as it attempts to secure the elusive fifth win against Maryland before heading into a more consistent competition level in Big Ten play.

Then-freshman Indiana running back Stevie Scott runs the ball against Maryland in IU's 2018 win in Bloomington. The Hoosiers will go for their fifth win of the 2019 season at Maryland in week eight on Saturday. (USA Today Images)

The first half of the season has been a bit of a rollercoaster for the Hoosiers. Not necessarily in terms of their play, but in regard to the level of competition played on a week-by-week basis – jumping from FCS barely-top-100 opponent Eastern Illinois to a likely College Football Playoff-bound Ohio State and then to Connecticut, who had the worst defense in FBS history last season, and ending the first chunk of the season on the road at Michigan State. Rutgers was another addition to the up-and-down cycle that bled into conference play. But Maryland marks the beginning of a leveling out in the competition Indiana has scheduled for the future, with Nebraska and Northwestern slated before the second bye week and teams like Michigan and Penn State on the other side. Once the schedule levels out, head coach Tom Allen said Monday, that’s when his message about consistency throughout the non-conference weeks shines through. “It's so critical to be consistent in your preparation, and that is the message, because that allows you to do the little things right at critical times, and that's how you perform at a high level,” Allen said. “We get into consistent Big Ten play, playing teams where it's going to be four-quarter games and coming down to the final series of the game. It's the consistency in your preparation.”

Maryland, as it has been for some years now, is one of the most significant unknowns on the schedule because of its inconsistency. The Hoosiers have won three of the five matchups with the Terrapins since the series was restarted in 2014 for the first time since the 1930s. But the last lost was a critical one, as it came during a year when Indiana struggled on the road in 2017 and played difficult opponents, like Ohio State, Michigan and Wisconsin, in Bloomington. The loss would have been Indiana’s fourth and likely would’ve eventually sent it to a bowl game but ultimately contributed to the failure to “break through,” like Allen had hoped to do in his first season as head coach. The 2019 team, though, has proven it can play on the road, with a close loss to Michigan State. And Maryland is coming off of a blowout loss to Purdue in week seven. But, since Indiana’s last winning season in 2007, the fifth win has been hard to come by. That season, under Bill Lynch, Indiana reached 5-1 on Oct. 6, but since that season, the quickest the Hoosiers have reached the fifth win was in 2016, when they went 5-3 by Nov. 5. With the second chunk of the season – Rutgers, Maryland, Nebraska and Northwestern after the first bye – already begun with a win, Indiana has an opportunity to reach bowl eligibility quicker than any of those years.

Getting The Fifth Win (Since 2007) Season Week Opponent Record Date Date of Bowl Eligibility 2018 11 Maryland 5-5 Nov. 10 – 2017 12 Rutgers 5-6 Nov. 18 – 2016 10 Rutgers 5-3 Nov. 5 Nov. 26 2015 12 Maryland 5-6 Nov. 21 Nov. 28 2013 13 Purdue 5-7 Nov. 30 – 2010 13 Purdue 5-7 Nov. 27 – 2007 6 Minn. 5-1 Oct. 6 Nov. 3