Indiana running back Cole Gest enters his name into NCAA transfer portal. #iufb https://t.co/PdqkQORlDL— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 10, 2019
For the first time in nearly 8 months, Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) will take the court Friday night. pic.twitter.com/QoiBz1JTtU— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 10, 2019
It went in 😏 Happy #SCtop10 Day❗️Don’t get too much better than this❗️ #watshot #iubb 🏀📶🔥 pic.twitter.com/1pLQ2aMQtO— Christian Watford (@Cwat205) October 10, 2019
Blending the past with the present. ⚪️🔴— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) October 10, 2019
Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales included in the third addition to the XFL Draft pool. He’s the fourth Hoosier added. #iufb https://t.co/yvKeBuamht— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) October 10, 2019
#iufb RB turnover since end of 2017 season: Cole Gest (transfer portal), Craig Nelson (transfer), Ivory Winters (transfer), Kristian Pechac (left team), Morgan Ellison (kicked off team), Tyler Natee (transfer), Alex Rodriguez (transfer) and Devonte Williams (transfer).— Mike Schumann @ The Daily Hoosier (@daily_hoosier) October 10, 2019
It looks like the famous Duffle Bag Boy has struck again with $192,000 in bets on Indiana to cover as four touchdown favorites over Rutgers? 😳 https://t.co/sh0NnScSnc— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 11, 2019
Podcast: Can the Hoosiers get the ground game going vs. Rutgers? -- Hoosier Sports Report
Insider: Next four weeks present IU football unexpected opportunity — that it must seize -- Indianapolis Star
Let's get crazy. Game by game predictions for the rest of Indiana's season -- Indiana Sports Beat
My two cents: Unintended consequence of new redshirt rule could be a problem -- Hoosier Maven
Forty years have passed since IU has last sported a mascot -- Indiana Daily Student
