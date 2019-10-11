Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana running back Cole Gest enters his name into NCAA transfer portal. #iufb https://t.co/PdqkQORlDL

For the first time in nearly 8 months, Romeo Langford ( @yeahyeah22 ) will take the court Friday night. pic.twitter.com/QoiBz1JTtU

It went in 😏 Happy #SCtop10 Day❗️Don’t get too much better than this❗️ #watshot #iubb 🏀📶🔥 pic.twitter.com/1pLQ2aMQtO

Blending the past with the present. ⚪️🔴

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales included in the third addition to the XFL Draft pool. He’s the fourth Hoosier added. #iufb https://t.co/yvKeBuamht

#iufb RB turnover since end of 2017 season: Cole Gest (transfer portal), Craig Nelson (transfer), Ivory Winters (transfer), Kristian Pechac (left team), Morgan Ellison (kicked off team), Tyler Natee (transfer), Alex Rodriguez (transfer) and Devonte Williams (transfer).

It looks like the famous Duffle Bag Boy has struck again with $192,000 in bets on Indiana to cover as four touchdown favorites over Rutgers? 😳 https://t.co/sh0NnScSnc

