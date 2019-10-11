News More News
The Hoosier Daily: October 11

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Cole Gest enters name into transfer portal

Recruiting Notebook: October 10

Podcast: Hoosier Hysteria, starting fives, a statue in Detroit

Thursday Notebook: Tom Allen previews Rutgers

Rivals' Rutgers insider answers questions about the state of the program

Demarcus Elliott heads signs of improvement on IU defensive line

Tweet of the Day

Headlines

Podcast: Can the Hoosiers get the ground game going vs. Rutgers? -- Hoosier Sports Report

Insider: Next four weeks present IU football unexpected opportunity — that it must seize -- Indianapolis Star

Let's get crazy. Game by game predictions for the rest of Indiana's season -- Indiana Sports Beat

My two cents: Unintended consequence of new redshirt rule could be a problem -- Hoosier Maven

Forty years have passed since IU has last sported a mascot -- Indiana Daily Student

----

