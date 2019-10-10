Indiana redshirt junior running back Cole Gest has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, an IU spokesperson confirmed with TheHoosier.com Thursday.

Gest had been unavailable to play due to an injury, and he wasn't included on the travel roster to Michigan State. He had four carries in 2019 and scored one touchdown against Eastern Illinois.

Sophomore starter Stevie Scott, redshirt freshman Ronnie Walker and true freshman Sampson James had been handling most of the carries out of the backfield in 2019, and James can no longer redshirt his freshman season after playing in five games as a freshman.

In his career at Indiana, he averaged 4.5 yards per carry and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Gest could never escape injuries in his days at Indiana, as he suffered an injury that left him out of all but one game in 2018 and left him limited throughout most of the young 2019 season as well. The only season he remained healthy was 2017, when he rushed for a career-high 428 yards.