Honestly most people saw this season coming, especially after last year when they went 1-11. However new interim. head coach Nunzio Campanile has brought a new type of charisma to the team, and has already changed quite a bit in his two weeks here.

So far we’ve already seen a completely new look offense under Campanile. He’s added a lot RPO’s and even some read option stuff too. He’s also changed up the special teams a little too, aiming to block more kicks and punts unlike his predecessor Chris Ash who wouldn’t send many at all to attempt the block.

Although Campanile is the head coach, all of his coaching experience comes from the offensive side of the ball so when it comes to the defense Andy Buh is still in charge over there. He was a very questionable hire this past offseason, especially after losing his play calling duties at Maryland in the middle of last season. However he was hired anyway and his unit has been one of the worst in the country recently.

Overall most of the fanbase is happy that Ash is gone and most are eager to find out the next head coach, whether that be the return of Greg Schiano or not.