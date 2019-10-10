Steve Risley, Cole Hanna and Taylor Lehman discuss notes from Hoosier Hysteria, outline potential starting fives and touch on the Detroit Pistons' plan to build a statue for former Hoosier Isiah Thomas.

Indiana Basketball alumnus Steve Risley, TheHoosier.com contributor Cole Hanna and TheHoosier.com basketball beat reporter Taylor Lehman sat down for their weekly Indiana Basketball podcast, the Indiana Basketball Report.

In the podcast, they discuss:

- Notes from Hoosier Hysteria

- How to react to Indiana legend Calbert Cheaney backing up current head coach Archie Miller's direction

- What could be a potential starting five in 2019-20

- Was the 2018-19 defense as good as statistics advertise?

- How would Isiah Thomas react to a statue of himself being built outside of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit?

Listen to the podcast at the embedded link above.